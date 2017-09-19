Boyfriend released without charges in death of Elk Grove Village toddler

Joy Ramos, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery in the death of her 3-year-old son Steven Figueroa.

Elk Grove Village police said Tuesday they have released a man they had sought for questioning in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy.

James P. Jones, 25, has been released without being charged in the death of Steven Figueroa. The toddler's mother, Joy Ramos, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery to a child stemming from Steven's death last week. She is being held without bond.

Police Saturday released Jones' identity and said they were seeking to talk to him. Police said Monday that they found Jones, the boyfriend of Ramos. He was released after interviews with Elk Grove Village detectives and members of the Major Case Assistance Team, a group of investigators from suburban police agencies.

About 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, Ramos, of the 900 block of Perrie Drive, brought Steven to Alexian Brothers Medical Center, where he died. The cause of death was blunt abdominal trauma due to assault.

Police had said they were seeking Jones after prosecutors said in bond court Saturday that Ramos had told police that she and her boyfriend drove Steven to the hospital but the boyfriend left immediately upon arrival.