Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/19/2017 11:24 AM

Boyfriend released without charges in death of Elk Grove Village toddler

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Joy Ramos, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery in the death of her 3-year-old son Steven Figueroa.

    Joy Ramos, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery in the death of her 3-year-old son Steven Figueroa.

 
Chacour Koop
 
 

Elk Grove Village police said Tuesday they have released a man they had sought for questioning in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy.

James P. Jones, 25, has been released without being charged in the death of Steven Figueroa. The toddler's mother, Joy Ramos, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery to a child stemming from Steven's death last week. She is being held without bond.

Police Saturday released Jones' identity and said they were seeking to talk to him. Police said Monday that they found Jones, the boyfriend of Ramos. He was released after interviews with Elk Grove Village detectives and members of the Major Case Assistance Team, a group of investigators from suburban police agencies.

About 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, Ramos, of the 900 block of Perrie Drive, brought Steven to Alexian Brothers Medical Center, where he died. The cause of death was blunt abdominal trauma due to assault.

Police had said they were seeking Jones after prosecutors said in bond court Saturday that Ramos had told police that she and her boyfriend drove Steven to the hospital but the boyfriend left immediately upon arrival.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account