updated: 9/18/2017 1:23 PM

Soft lockdown lifted at Geneva High School

Daily Herald report

A Geneva High School student who tried to harm himself Monday was stopped by his peers and staff members, school officials said.

The school was placed on a temporary soft lockdown just after 7:30 a.m., according to a news release from Geneva Unit School District 304. Students were rerouted away from the area while authorities cleaned up hazardous material.

The student who tried to harm himself was taken to the hospital, officials said. No other students were injured.

Classes resumed as scheduled, and the lockdown was lifted a few hours later, district leaders said.

