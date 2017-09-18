Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 9/18/2017 1:29 PM

Sheriff's canine locates missing man in Beach Park

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A Lake County Sheriff's canine team located and saved a missing person in mental distress early Sunday, authorities said.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a residence in the 10800 block of West Fairbanks Drive in Beach Park about 1:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of a missing person. Deputies learned a 41-year-old man walked away from his residence, only wearing underwear, and was in mental distress and intoxicated, according to family members,

Responding deputies requested the assistance of Deputy John Forlenza and police dog Dax, who tracked the scent of the missing man located him in a ditch about a quarter-mile away.

The man was lying facedown in the ditch, covered in mud and heavy brush, sheriff's police said. He was initially unresponsive, but was eventually able to walk to a waiting ambulance and was transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Authorities said it is the second time in less than a month a sheriff's canine team located a missing person in distress.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account