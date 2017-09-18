Sheriff's canine locates missing man in Beach Park

A Lake County Sheriff's canine team located and saved a missing person in mental distress early Sunday, authorities said.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a residence in the 10800 block of West Fairbanks Drive in Beach Park about 1:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of a missing person. Deputies learned a 41-year-old man walked away from his residence, only wearing underwear, and was in mental distress and intoxicated, according to family members,

Responding deputies requested the assistance of Deputy John Forlenza and police dog Dax, who tracked the scent of the missing man located him in a ditch about a quarter-mile away.

The man was lying facedown in the ditch, covered in mud and heavy brush, sheriff's police said. He was initially unresponsive, but was eventually able to walk to a waiting ambulance and was transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Authorities said it is the second time in less than a month a sheriff's canine team located a missing person in distress.