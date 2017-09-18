Police: Man threatened two officers, nearly ran over a third

A Lake County man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he threatened a pair of Antioch police officers by pointing his finger at them as if it were a gun then nearly ran over a third officer with his vehicle.

David L. Larsen, 68, of the 39000 block of Lake Avenue near Lake Villa, is charged within two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated fleeing stemming from the confrontation Thursday afternoon, Antioch police said Monday.

According to police, an off-duty officer was driving a police vehicle about 5 p.m. Thursday when he noticed a silver vehicle following him. The driver, later identified as Larsen, was flailing his arms about the vehicle in what appeared to be an agitated state, police said.

Larsen continued to follow the officer as he pulled into the Antioch Police Department and turned on the police car's emergency lights, police said. Larsen then held his hand out of his car window "making a universal handgun gesture" and mimicked the action of a gun discharging, according to police.

When the officer approached, Larsen placed his car in gear and fled, nearly running over a second officer, before driving over the sidewalk, police said. The officer who was nearly struck suffered minor injuries while leaping from the path of the vehicle.

A short time later, another Antioch officer located Larsen at the intersection of Main and Orchard streets, according to police. He yelled at the officer and made more handgun gestures while shouting "bang," police said.

Officers used a stun gun on Larsen through his open vehicle window, but he was able to flee nonetheless. Because of a large pedestrian presence in the area for a farmers market, officers did not give chase.

Instead, police obtained a $75,000 arrest warrant for Larsen and he was later taken into custody at his home by the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Larsen remains in custody at the county jail pending a court appearance Tuesday. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the most serious charges against him.