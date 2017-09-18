Mundelein High students raising money for hurricane victims

hello

Mundelein High School students have turned this week's homecoming festivities into a benefit for the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Students, staffers and others can donate money to the American Red Cross in several ways as part of the effort, which organizers have dubbed Red Rage Hurricane Relief Week in honor of Mundelein High's primary color.

Donations will be accepted during all athletic events this week and in other ways, officials said.

For example, the National Honor Society has donation stations set up during lunch periods.

And after daily announcements each day, students will have 60 seconds to collect cash in what officials are calling the Mundelein Miracle Minute.

Proceeds from a raffle to be held during the varsity football homecoming game on Friday will go to the Red Cross, too. That game is set for 7:30 p.m. against Waukegan High.

The Red Rage program was initiated by student leaders, not administrators or teachers. School officials said they're very proud of the teens.

"Even though the students are all geared up about homecoming, they have selflessly put others ahead of themselves by doing this all-out effort to raise funds for those affected by the two hurricanes," Mundelein High spokesman Ron Girard said.

If you're not on campus this week but want to contribute, you can make a donation by visiting the school website, d120.org, and clicking on the RevTrak link.