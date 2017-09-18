Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/18/2017 9:45 PM

Former North Chicago cop turns himself in

Lee Filas
 
 

A former North Chicago police officer accused of patronizing prostitutes while on duty has turned himself in, authorities said.

Ludwin W. Barreno, an eight-year veteran of the North Chicago Police Department, turned himself in Friday and remains held in Lake County jail on $250,000 bail, said Lake County sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli.

Barreno was indicted last week by a Lake County grand jury on four felony counts of official misconduct, three felony counts of patronizing a prostitute and two misdemeanor charges of solicitation of a sexual act, officials said. The 38-year-old Waukegan resident faces up to five years in prison if found guilty on all charges. Probation also is possible.

Barreno is accused of soliciting and engaging in sexual acts for money while on duty in April and June with two different individuals in North Chicago. He resigned from the North Chicago Police Department on June 28, authorities said.

