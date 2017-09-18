Ex-employer: Woman accused of killing 2 kids changed after father's death

Elzbieta Plackowska is charged with killing her son and a young girl in her care.

A Naperville woman accused of stabbing two children to death in 2012 was a reliable housekeeper who seemed to change after the death of her father, a former employer testified Monday.

Elzbieta Plackowska, 45, is on trial for the Oct. 30, 2012, stabbing deaths of her 7-year-old son and a 5-year-old girl she was baby-sitting.

Lisa Bailey -- a woman who paid Plackowska to clean her house once a week -- testified that Plackowska was a hard worker who always showed up on time, would be exceedingly neat in appearance and never complained. But Plackowska's mood was different after she learned about her father's death in October 2012.

Plackowska initially told Bailey that she hadn't slept much. The following week, Plackowska said she was doing better because she was attending church daily. She said she talked to her dead father and knew he was in heaven.

But on Oct. 29, Plackowska arrived several hours late to Bailey's house and appeared to be disheveled and with messy hair.

"I never saw her in that state," Bailey testified. "Everything about her was out of character." On that day, she added, Plackowska said she communicated with both her father and her guardian angel. Bailey said she was going to replace Plackowska.

Attorneys for Plackowska claim that she started losing her battle with bipolar disease in the weeks after her father's death. They say she wasn't in control of her actions on the evening of Oct. 30, 2012, when she repeatedly stabbed her son, Justin Plackowski, 7, and 5-year-old Olivia Dworakowski.

Prosecutors say she killed the children while baby-sitting at Olivia's home. Plackowska also is accused of fatally stabbing her dog and Olivia's dog.

Plackowska told investigators she killed her son to get back at her husband, an over-the-road trucker, who spent most days traveling away from home. Prosecutors say her murderous rage was fueled by alcoholism and a feeling of worthlessness.

Police caught up with Plackowska early in the morning of Oct. 31, after she traveled to a friend's home on Violet Circle in Naperville, where her 20-year-old son had been staying. She is alleged to have called her church in Naperville on the way to the friend's home and left a message that she had "done something bad" and needed help.

Someone at the Violet Circle address called police to report that Plackowska arrived covered in blood and claiming she had been robbed. At roughly the same time, Olivia's mother, who had been at work, was calling police because she was locked out of her townhouse and couldn't find Plackowska or her child.

Naperville police officers forced entry into Olivia's home to find blood covering a hall leading to the master bedroom. Investigators found a blood-soaked steak knife in the kitchen sink and another bloody knife in Plackowska's car on Violet.

The children were in the bedroom -- Justin on the floor and Olivia on the bed.

Two of Plackowska's friends testified that she loved both Justin and Olivia. One of the friends said Plackowska complained that her husband didn't care enough about their relationship.

If Plackowska is found to be not guilty by reason of insanity, she could be confined to a state mental hospital rather than prison. If found guilty and sane, she could be sentenced to natural life in prison.