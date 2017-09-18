Dawn Patrol: Nekritz says she's serious about run for attorney general

hello

Outgoing state Rep. Elaine Nekritz, D-Northbrook, said she is gathering signatures needed to run for Lisa Madigan's attorney general seat. Associated Press, 2015

Nekritz gathering signatures for bid for attorney general

Elaine Nekritz of Northbrook told the Daily Herald last night that she has a strong interest in becoming Illinois' next attorney general, replacing Lisa Madigan. Full story.

Former Buffalo Grove mayor Hartstein weighing run for state House

Former Buffalo Grove Village President Elliott Hartstein is circulating nominating petitions for a potential run to replace outgoing state Rep. Carol Sente. Full story

Crash near Lakemoor late Saturday kills two

McHenry County authorities are investigating a crash that killed two men late Saturday near Lakemoor. Full story

QB controversy renewed? Bucs blow out Chicago Bears 29-7

Chicago Bears coach John Fox was adamant about not placing all the blame for his team's 29-7 loss to the Buccaneers on quarterback Mike Glennon. But Glennon's 3 first-half turnovers at steamy Raymond James Stadium were impossible to ignore, as they put the Bears in a hole they never came close to escaping. Full story

Rozner: So far, Chicago Bears who we thought they were

The Bears spent $18 million on Mike Glennon, and he displayed an ability Sunday to throw it to the other team, all while remaining a statue in the pocket. Barry's column.

Imrem: Dare we mention name of Chicago Bears' No. 2 QB?

Let's not mention Kid QB's name again until he takes at least one snap in a real NFL game. Mike's column.

Wauconda schools mourning death of teacher, coach

The Wauconda Unit District 118 community is mourning the unexpected death of coach and physical education teacher Joseph Ryback, the district's crisis team said Sunday. Full story

Heat provides extra challenge for Fox Valley Marathon runners

Each of the thousands of participants in the Fox Valley Marathon on Sunday had their own reasons for competing. Some hoped to qualify for the Boston Marathon next spring. Others used the half marathon or Fall Final 20 race as training for the upcoming Chicago Marathon. Full story

Weather

Partly cloudy and 64 degrees this morning. Highs today near 75, with lows tonight in the mid 60s. Some rain possible during the overnight hours. Full story.

Traffic

No major delays to report early this morning. Resurfacing work is causing lane restrictions on Irving Park Road between Wise and Bartlett roads. Full traffic.