Vernon Hills roadwork at Gregg's Parkway, Huntington Road

Work to create a safer pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Gregg's Parkway and Huntington Road in Vernon Hills is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 18, weather permitting.

Improvements include a new raised concrete median with sidewalk, additional lighting, new pavement markings and landscaping.

Some delays can be expected.