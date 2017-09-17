UK police arrest 2nd man in London subway attack case

Police forensic officers enter a property in Sunbury-on-Thames, southwest London, as part of the investigation into Friday's Parsons Green bombing, Saturday Sept, 16, 2017. British police made what they called a "significant" arrest Saturday in southern England, and searched a property in Sunbury-on-Thames as the manhunt for suspects continues following the partially exploded bomb attack on the London subway. ( Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Police officers secure a road in Sunbury-on-Thames, southwest London, as part of the investigation into Friday's Parsons Green bombing, Saturday Sept, 16, 2017. British police made what they called a "significant" arrest Saturday in southern England, and searched a property in Sunbury-on-Thames as the manhunt for suspects continues following the partially exploded bomb attack on the London subway. ( Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Armed police provide security before the English Premier League soccer match at the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, England, Saturday Sept. 16, 2017. There are hundreds of troops and armed police deployed at public sites throughout Britain Saturday to beef up security, as British officials left the terrorist threat warning level at "critical," following Friday's subway blast in London. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

In this photo provided by Steph Forsyth, police raid a property, in Sunbury-on-Thames, England, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. British police made a "significant" arrest Saturday in the manhunt for suspects a day after the London subway was hit by a partially-exploded bomb and launched a heavily armed search of a home southwest of London. (Steph Forsyth via AP)

A passenger walks onto the platform at Parsons Green subway station after it was reopened following a terrorist attack on a train at the station yesterday in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. British authorities are searching for suspects in the London subway blast that injured more than two dozen people as hundreds of soldiers are being deployed across the country.

Passengers on a train at Parsons Green subway station after it was reopened following a terrorist attack on a train at the station yesterday in London, Saturday Sept. 16, 2017. British authorities are searching for suspects in the London subway blast that injured more than two dozen people as hundreds of soldiers are being deployed across the country.

A man walks into Parsons Green subway station after it was reopened following a terrorist attack on a train at the station yesterday in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. British authorities are searching for suspects in the London subway blast that injured more than two dozen people as hundreds of soldiers are being deployed across the country.

Police observe the crowds outside Wembley Park Station ahead of a soccer match, following a terrorist attack Friday on a train at Parsons Green Station, in London, Saturday Sept. 16, 2017. A bucket wrapped in an insulated bag caught fire on a packed London subway train Friday, sending commuters running for safety at the height of the morning rush hour.

Armed police outside Celtic Park prior to the Scottish Premiership soccer match at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday Sept. 16, 2017. There are hundreds of troops and armed police deployed at public sites throughout Britain Saturday to beef up security, as British officials left the terrorist threat warning level at "critical," following Friday's subway blast in London. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

