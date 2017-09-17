Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/17/2017 5:13 PM

Hainesville has a blast with Civil War encampment

  • President Abraham Lincoln, portrayed by Kevin Wood of Oak Park, visits with Jake Jurkacek, 11, left, of Round Lake Park and Jacob Rolon, 13, of Round Lake Beach, and his brother, Javier, 10, as they have lunch in the picnic grove during a Civil War re-enactment Sunday in Hainesville.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Chris Dosch of North Aurora portrays a member of the 19th Illinois Chicago Zouaves as he speaks with Ron Peterson of Kenosha, Wisconsin, a member of the Union Army 4th Illinois, during a Civil War re-enactment in Hainesville Sunday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Joseph Powell, right, of Forest View, and Ryan Carlson of La Grange portray members of the Confederate 3rd Tennessee Cavalry Compound B during a Civil War re-enactment in Hainesville Sunday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • David Walker, as Confederate President Jefferson Davis, speaks to an audience Sunday during a Civil War re-enactment in Hainesville.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Lilly Mae Zeien, 4, of Trevor, Wisconsin, and her cousin, Betty Ruth Blanton, 9, of Waukegan, wear period dress Sunday during a Civil War re-enactment in Hainesville.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Military battles with infantry, artillery and cavalry highlighted Hainesville's Civil War Encampment and Battle on Sunday.

Visitors also were able to see bivouacs and encampments, period-dressed civilians who answered questions about the times, and actors portraying Abraham Lincoln, Jefferson Davis, Ulysses Grant, Hainesville village founder Elijah Haines and others.

The Grayslake Heritage Center & Museum gave presentations for those interested in the history closer to home.

The event was hosted by the Northbrook Sports Club on the north end of the Northbrook Sports Club property on Hainesville Road.

