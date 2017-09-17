Hainesville has a blast with Civil War encampment

Military battles with infantry, artillery and cavalry highlighted Hainesville's Civil War Encampment and Battle on Sunday.

Visitors also were able to see bivouacs and encampments, period-dressed civilians who answered questions about the times, and actors portraying Abraham Lincoln, Jefferson Davis, Ulysses Grant, Hainesville village founder Elijah Haines and others.

The Grayslake Heritage Center & Museum gave presentations for those interested in the history closer to home.

The event was hosted by the Northbrook Sports Club on the north end of the Northbrook Sports Club property on Hainesville Road.