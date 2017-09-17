2 dead, 1 hurt in crash near Lakemoor

hello

McHenry County authorities are investigating a crash that killed two men and injured a third late Saturday near Lakemoor.

McHenry Fire and Rescue and McHenry County sheriff's deputies were called about 11:48 p.m. to the 1400 block of Lily Lake Road for a single-vehicle crash.

McHenry County Sheriff officials said in a news release a 2001 Ford Explorer was heading south on Lily Lake Road when it ran off the road.

Pronounced dead at the scene was a 29-year-old male driver who was entrapped in the vehicle and a 33-year-old rear seat passenger who was ejected.

Both were pronounced dead about 12:05 a.m., according to McHenry County Coroner Dr. Anne Majewski.

A 23-year-old front seat male passenger was transported to Centegra Hospital -- McHenry with nonlife threatening injuries, authorities said.

All occupants of the Ford were from Crystal Lake, but their identities are being withheld pending notification of family members.

The driver and front seat passenger were wearing seat belts, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, authorities said.