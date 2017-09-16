Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/16/2017 4:13 PM

Runners get muddy for good cause in Grayslake

  • Amy Flores of Woodstock gets a helping hand as she makes her way through the final set of obstacles during MuckFest at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Tina Pembroke, middle, and Mary Beth Hershey, right, both of Plainfield, clear the final obstacle during MuckFest at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Patrticipants climb over hills and wade through muddy water during MuckFest at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Participants climb down from a rope obstacle during MuckFest at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Jessica Taba of Chicago descends from the rope obstacle during MuckFest at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Steven Schwartz of Lemont splashes into a pool of water during MuckFest at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Karli Schummer of Libertyville slides down a muddy hill during MuckFest at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Kyung Kim, left, of Chicago gets a helping hand from Tom Huemann of Round Lake during MuckFest at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Byron Taylor of Willowbrook celebrates as he makes a splashdown during MuckFest at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Saturday's MuckFest MS was built for laughs, but had a serious mission to end multiple sclerosis.

The fundraising event is held each year to finance research and to support the life-changing work of the National MS Society.

Individuals and teams gathered at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake to take on the muddy 5K obstacle course, which organizers boast as start-to-finish fun. New races started every 20 minutes throughout the day.

Some of the obstacles the runners encountered included Triple Pits, Spider Web, Shake & Quake, The Abbvie Spinner and Mt. Muck-Imanjaro.

To date, the MuckFest MS runners and volunteers have raised more than $27 million to support the life-changing work of the National MS Society.

