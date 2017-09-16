Runners get muddy for good cause in Grayslake

hello

Saturday's MuckFest MS was built for laughs, but had a serious mission to end multiple sclerosis.

The fundraising event is held each year to finance research and to support the life-changing work of the National MS Society.

Individuals and teams gathered at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake to take on the muddy 5K obstacle course, which organizers boast as start-to-finish fun. New races started every 20 minutes throughout the day.

Some of the obstacles the runners encountered included Triple Pits, Spider Web, Shake & Quake, The Abbvie Spinner and Mt. Muck-Imanjaro.

To date, the MuckFest MS runners and volunteers have raised more than $27 million to support the life-changing work of the National MS Society.