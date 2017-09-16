Four-vehicle crash in Inverness injures 11

A four-vehicle collision in Inverness Saturday afternoon resulted in injuries to 11 people, five of whom were hospitalized.

Though police and paramedics' initial call to the crash at Glencrest Drive and Dundee Roads at 1:18 p.m. reported a need for extrication, Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District crews found no entrapment of the vehicles' occupants when they arrived.

Fire district officials said the injuries to the five people transported to area hospitals were not considered life-threatening but could not be more specific.

Inverness police are continuing to investigate the circumstances and cause of the collision.