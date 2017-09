Autumn Fair at Peck Farm Park raises money for Geneva parks

The Geneva Park District Foundation held its annual Autumn Fair Saturday at Peck Farm Park.

Visitors enjoyed pony rides, family activities, children's games, crafts, a birds of prey exhibit, and musical entertainment. People could visit a petting zoo, purchase pumpkins, explore the observation silo, or visit the Hawks Hollow Nature Playground and the Butterfly House.

Proceeds benefited special projects of the Geneva Park District Foundation.