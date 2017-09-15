Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
Waukegan man charged with armed robbery

  Kostantino Papandreou, 23, is held in Lake County jail on a $2 million bond. He is charged with one count of armed robbery.

Lee Filas
 
 

A 23-year-old Waukegan man is in custody on charges he robbed a store at gunpoint Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Kostantino Papandreou, who is listed by police as homeless, is held in Lake County jail on a $2 million bail and charged with one count of armed robbery.

Authorities were called to the 2700 block of Washington Street for a reported armed robbery at a grocery store about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. A store employee confirmed at the scene the offender was carrying a weapon.

Officers were able to obtain witness information and used a police dog to assist them in the investigation.

Based on the track provided by the dog and other investigative techniques, officers located a suspect in an apartment about one block from the crime scene. The apartment belonged to an acquaintance of the suspect who was not involved in the robbery, authorities said.

The Waukegan Police Department and members of the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System surrounded the apartment, and Papandreou surrendered without incident.

A weapon and proceeds from the earlier robbery were recovered, authorities said.

He was taken into custody and transported to bond court, where he was given a court date of Sept. 18.

