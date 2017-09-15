'Serious questions' remain about teen who died in hotel freezer, attorney says

Prominent Chicago attorney Sam Adam, Jr. is one of two attorneys representing the family of Kenneka Jenkins, who was found dead Sunday in a Rosemont hotel freezer. Daily Herald File Photo 2010

An attorney for the family of Kenneka Jenkins said Friday "serious questions" remain about her death in a Rosemont hotel freezer.

Larry Rogers, Jr., a prominent Chicago personal injury attorney, said in a statement that despite requests for all evidence, he has been provided only "snippets of video" -- none of which shows the 19-year-old Chicago girl walking into the basement freezer of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel last weekend.

He said Jenkins was found 36 hours after her family reported her missing, when they told hotel staff she was somewhere on their premises.

"Serious questions remain as to how she ended up in a Crowne Plaza Hotel freezer and why it took a day and a half for the hotel to find Kenneka," Rogers said in the statement. "Her death requires a thorough, complete and independent investigation."

The statement went on to say only Rogers and Sam Adam, Jr., another well-known Chicago attorney, have been authorized to speak on behalf of the family. Jenkins' mother, Tereasa Martin, said at a protest outside the hotel Thursday night that community activist Andrew Holmes had misrepresented the family after he viewed the hotel surveillance video earlier that day.

Holmes told reporters outside the Rosemont Public Safety Department Thursday afternoon that the video shows Jenkins opening the door to the freezer, and there was no one with her on the videos.

Martin, other family members and protesters have questioned whether foul play was involved, and pressed for quicker answers from authorities.

Rosemont police have labeled the case a death investigation, in which they've said they're not ruling out foul play.

The attorney's statement said the family thanks the public for their "prayers, concerns and for bringing attention to this tragedy," but that they're seeking privacy as they mourn and prepare to bury their loved one.

For more on this developing story, check back later to dailyherald.com.