Police: Naperville man accused of secretly recording women at store

A Naperville man is accused of secretly recording women in a local store, officials said Friday.

Daniel Martinez, 36, has been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct after police were called around 1:40 p.m. Friday to the 500 block of Fort Hill Drive for a report of a man covertly recording, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

The Naperville Police Department is looking for anyone else who might have had contact with Martinez on Friday or at any other local retail stores recently. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (630) 420-6726.