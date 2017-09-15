Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Bartlett

• A male resident was scammed when he received a call requesting his social security number and date of birth in order to continue receiving his social security checks. He provided the information and a blank check to an out-of-state address. He stopped payment on the unsigned check.

• Burglars stole a wallet around 1 p.m. Sept. 13 out of an unlocked vehicle on the 300 block of Persimmon Court. Value was estimated at $62.

Burglars stole a laptop computer around 8 a.m. Sept. 13 out of an unlocked vehicle on the 400 block of Harvard Lane. Value was estimated at $800.

Buffalo Grove

• Thieves stole a cellphone between 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sept. 9 after the victim left it in a bathroom at Lou Malnati's, 85 S. Buffalo Grove Road. Value was estimated at $250.

Des Plaines

• Jesse Oliver, 24, of the 1300 block of East Prospect, Des Plaines, was arrested around 2:21 a.m. Sept. 5 on the 2000 block of Pine and charged with unlawful possession of firearm ammunition.

• Yohshua A. Weiss, 50, of the 8100 block of Hamlin Avenue, Skokie, was arrested around 5:21 p.m. Sept. 6 at Rivers Casino, 3000 S. River Road, and charged with disorderly conduct. A court date is Oct. 13.

• Burglars broke into a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe between 7:15 and 8:06 p.m. Aug. 30 at Mystic Waters Water Park, 2025 E. Miner St., and stole a purse. Contents included a wallet, birth certificate, social security card, temporary driver's license, cash and credit cards. Value was estimated at $510.

Hanover Park

• Kemal D. Pasabeg, 26, of the 1900 block of Aspen, Hanover Park, was arrested around 3:06 a.m. Sept. 9 at Church and Persimmon and charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Mount Prospect

• Burglars stole two wallets, a bottle of perfume, prescription sunglasses and cash between 9:30 p.m. Aug. 31 and 6:30 a.m. Sept. 1 out of a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu on the 1500 block of South Redwood Drive. Value was estimated at $1,370.

• Burglars stole a purse between 2 and 2:25 p.m. Aug. 30 out of a 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan at Clearwater Park, 1717 W. Lonnquist Blvd. Car windows had been left open. Value was estimated at $430.

Prospect Heights

• Natalia Uhryn, 24, of the 4900 block of Moody, Chicago, was arrested Aug. 24 at Motel 6, 540 N. Milwaukee Ave., and charged with prostitution after police received a tip from motel employees.

• Daniel J. Fricano, 22, of the 6200 block of Warwick, Chicago, was arrested Aug. 25 during a traffic stop at Milwaukee and Winkelman avenues and charged with possession of controlled substance and DUI. The report said officers found two bags of Xanax in his car.

Schaumburg

• Elliot J. Blunt, 26, of the 700 block of Ripple Brook, Elgin, was arrested around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 during a traffic stop at West Golf Road and North Walnut Lane and charged with felony defrauding a financial institution and driving on a revoked or suspended license.

Wheeling

• A 17-year-old boy was tricked into sending naked pictures of himself to an unknown female on Snapchat around 9:18 p.m. Sept. 5. According to a report, she badgered him until he relented. After she received the photos, she told him to send more or she would disseminate them. He told his mother and she notified police.