Lake Zurich High student brought look-alike weapon to school Friday morning

Lake Zurich High School officials say a look-alike weapon similar to a BB gun was confiscated from a student in the school Friday morning and police are investigating.

According to an email sent by Lake Zurich High School Principal Robert Vossel to district parents, the weapon was never drawn or pointed toward any person and no threats were made.

"At no time were our students or staff in any danger," Vossel said in the email.

High school administrators became aware a student had brought the look-alike weapon to school and confiscated it immediately, the email said.

District spokeswoman Jean Malek said there was no need to place the school in lockdown.

The school district and the Lake Zurich Police Department have begun a joint investigation. Lake Zurich Police did not immediately return a call to comment.

Lake Zurich Unit District 95's behavior policy will be enforced for any student involved in the incident, the email said. Officials said they will not comment on specific student discipline matters.