Lake Zurich High student brought look-alike weapon to school

Lake Zurich High School officials say a look-alike weapon similar to a BB gun was confiscated from a student at the school Friday morning and police are investigating whether to charge the student with a crime.

According to an email sent by Principal Robert Vossel to district parents, the weapon was never drawn or pointed toward any person and no threats were made.

"At no time were our students or staff in any danger," Vossel said in the email.

Jean Malek, the district's director of communications and planning, said the student showed the weapon to another student who immediately reported it to high school administration. Administrators confiscated the weapon and had the student in their care within one minute. Malek said there was no need to place the school in lockdown.

Lake Zurich Deputy Chief David Anderson said there was no need to dispatch additional police units to the scene.

"The high school officer and staff from the high school handled it appropriately," Anderson said.

The school district and the Lake Zurich Police Department have begun a joint investigation. Anderson said police haven't decided whether to charge the student with an offense.

Lake Zurich Unit District 95's behavior policy will be enforced for any student involved in the incident, the email said. School officials said they will not comment on specific student discipline matters.