Explosion in London subway declared 'terrorist incident' by police

hello

An injured woman is assisted by a police officer close to Parsons Green station Friday in west London after an explosion on a packed London Underground train. London's Metropolitan Police says a fire on the London subway has been declared a "terrorist incident." Associated Press

LONDON -- A small explosion went off in a London subway carriage Friday during the morning rush hour, injuring at least 18 commuters and sending them scrambling for safety in what police are calling a terrorist incident.

Police and medical personnel rushed to the Parsons Green station on the London Underground's District Line after reports of the blast, arriving five minutes after the first call. Emergency services confirmed taking 18 patients to the hospital, none of them in life-threatening condition.

Prime Minister Theresa May called a special meeting of the anti-terror Cobra committee for Friday afternoon.

"My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident," she said.

London's Metropolitan Police said they were investigating the event as a terrorist incident.

Police also asked Londoners to avoid the area. Parsons Green is in southwest London in trendy Fulham, a neighborhood of Victorian row houses, furniture designers and Championship league soccer.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned "the hideous individuals who attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life. As London has proved again and again, we will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism."

A photograph on social media showed a white bucket beside a shoulder bag on fire -- but little damage. Even the bucket was not burned.

A twitter user named @RRigs wrote, "Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door."

Commuters described scenes of panic to the BBC and there were reports of passengers with injuries, including facial burns.

One image shared on social media, showed what was described as a victim with singed hair and a bright red scalp.

Media technology consultant Richard Aylmer-Hall was riding on the subway. He told the BBC that passengers were trampled as they tried to escape:

"There was panic, lots of people shouting, screaming, lots of screaming."

The United Kingdom was been the target of a string of Islamist-related terror attacks in the last year.

A suicide bomber detonated his device in May at an Ariana Grande pop concert in Manchester, killing 23 people, including the assailant.

In March, a terrorist drove his vehicle into pedestrians at Westminster Bridge in London and then emerged with a knife. He killed five, including a police officer, before he was shot.

In June, three attackers used a rented van to run over people on London Bridge, before they jumped out of the vehicle and stabbed more victims in the crowded Borough Market. They killed eight people, before police shot them dead.

Police investigators concluded the attackers were radicalized and inspired by groups such as Islamic State, but that they planned the assaults on their own.