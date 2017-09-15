DCFS investigating relative of Elk Grove Village toddler beaten to death

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating a family member of an Elk Grove Village toddler apparently beaten to death, a spokeswoman said Friday.

The agency is investigating allegations of abuse and neglect against a family member of Steven Figueroa, a 3-year-old who died Wednesday, spokeswoman Veronica Resa said. The agency would not release further information.

No one has been charged in the death as of Friday morning, Deputy Police Chief Nick Olsen said.

Steven, who lived in the 900 block of Perrie Drive, was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was unresponsive and not breathing, authorities said. An autopsy determined Steven died from blunt trauma to the abdomen, and the Cook County medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide.