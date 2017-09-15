Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/15/2017 8:43 AM

DCFS investigating relative of Elk Grove Village toddler beaten to death

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Elk Grove Village Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who lived in the 900 block of Perrie Drive.

      Elk Grove Village Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who lived in the 900 block of Perrie Drive.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Chacour Koop
 
 

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating a family member of an Elk Grove Village toddler apparently beaten to death, a spokeswoman said Friday.

The agency is investigating allegations of abuse and neglect against a family member of Steven Figueroa, a 3-year-old who died Wednesday, spokeswoman Veronica Resa said. The agency would not release further information.

No one has been charged in the death as of Friday morning, Deputy Police Chief Nick Olsen said.

Steven, who lived in the 900 block of Perrie Drive, was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was unresponsive and not breathing, authorities said. An autopsy determined Steven died from blunt trauma to the abdomen, and the Cook County medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account