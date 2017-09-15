Dawn Patrol: Police questioning relative in 3-year-old Elk Grove Village boy's death

Elk Grove toddler's death a homicide

Police are questioning an Elk Grove Village resident in the fatal beating of a 3-year-old boy who was brought to the hospital Wednesday morning, officials say. Full story

Police: Marijuana, stolen handgun found at Glendale Heights man's home

Adam J. Seger, of the 1500 block of Orchard Lane, is charged with one county of unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a news release. Full story

- Daniel White | Staff Photographer Kate Gibson complains Thursday night about the noxious smell being emitted from the Glenbard Wastewater Treatment Authority.

Residents near a sewage treatment plant are complaining of a putrid smell that has permeated their Glen Ellyn-area neighborhood for weeks. Last night they demanded someone, anyone, to do something about it. Full story.

Crystal Lake man faces child pornography charges

Police on Thursday arrested a 53-year-old Crystal Lake man who they say is now facing felony child pornography charges. Full story

Customs agent guilty of stealing from traveler

A former customs agent stationed at O'Hare International Airport is facing 10 years in prison after a federal jury convicted him of embezzlement for taking $5,000 in cash from a traveler and then trying to hide his crime. Full story

Three charged in armed robbery at Buffalo Grove locksmith

Charges were filed Thursday against three men accused of restraining an employee at a Buffalo Grove business while armed, and then fleeing with several containers of key fobs Wednesday night, authorities said. Full story

Activist says 19-year-old went into Rosemont hotel freezer alone

A Chicago community activist says he watched surveillance video of Kenneka Jenkins and saw her open the door to the Rosemont hotel freezer where her body was found. Full story

Cubs rookie pitcher Jen-Ho Tseng, left, celebrates with Felix Pena after the team's 14-6 win over the New York Mets on Thursday night at Wrigley Field. - Associated Press

The Cubs started a rookie battery Thursday night against the New York Mets, but they had enough firepower to run up another big score. Read Bruce Miles' take here

It's Week 4 in high school football

For schedules and previews of tonight's games across the suburbs, visit football.dailyherald.com.