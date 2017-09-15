Crisis intervention training aims to give cops more options

Kane County will host its first crisis intervention training for 30 law enforcement officers in October.

The specialized training, which has been approved by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board, aims to teach officers skills and techniques to de-escalate certain situations, including domestic calls that involve a person with mental illness.

In late 2016, State's Attorney Joe McMahon pushed the county board to set aside funding for training this year.

"I am thrilled this office is able to play a part in getting them that training," McMahon said. "One of the goals is to increase awareness of the issues of mental health in the community. That's the goal, to help people who need help and to give law enforcement the training they need and want. It really gives them another option other than to walk away or make an arrest."

McMahon said he had hoped four training sessions could be held in the county's current fiscal year with the $40,000 allocated by the county board.

He is hopeful a second training session will be held, and the remaining $20,000 will go toward the goal of four training sessions next year.

The October training is five days and will be a combination of lecture and hands-on training involving psychologists, social workers and law enforcement officers.

He said a long-term goal for his office is to establish a crisis intervention unit.