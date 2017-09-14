Police: Armed robbers were after key fobs at locksmith business

Three people suspected in an armed robbery in Buffalo Grove fled with several containers of key fobs after restraining a business' employee Wednesday night, authorities said.

Buffalo Grove officials released information Thursday about what was taken in the armed robbery on the 1500 block of North Barclay Road. The company specializes in keyless entry remotes.

Charges have yet to be filed against the suspected armed robbers.

Police said the three people entered the unlocked business, restrained the worker and loaded the containers of key fobs into a U-Haul truck. Buffalo Grove police, who were summoned at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, said the suspects fled in the truck, but soon were spotted by officers near Half Day Road and Milwaukee Avenue in Lincolnshire.

Officers followed the U-Haul, which crashed into three other vehicles, police said. Nearby police departments, canines and a law-enforcement helicopter were used to help track the suspects as they ran and they were eventually captured.

Buffalo Grove police said officers recovered two handguns from the crash scene, one of which was a BB gun. The key fobs, which were not programmed and unusable, were recovered from inside the U-Haul, according to authorities.

An investigation into the armed robbery continued Thursday, police said. No injuries were reported from the locksmith business or where the crash occurred.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the wreck. Authorities said no one else is suspected in the armed robbery.