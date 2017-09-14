Parishoners: Woman was agitated with children before their murders

Less than three hours before Elzbieta Plackowska is accused of stabbing to death her 7-year-old son and a 5-year-old girl, she took the children to church.

Church members attending the Oct. 30, 2012, reconciliation service at Naperville's St. Elizabeth Seton Church testified today that Plackowska arrived about 6:50 p.m., and immediately appeared agitated by a text conversation and at least one of the children.

"(Plackowska) was texting vigorously. She had a flip phone so she was typing and flipping the phone closed, typing and flipping the phone closed," said church member Isabella Van Der Linden. "I was frustrated with it and annoyed."

Later the woman pulled her son Justin close and spoke to him in an aggressive, hushed tone as the boy cried, Van Der Linden testified.

Van Der Linden was in church with her 8-year-old daughter but acknowledged she was "intrigued" by Plackowska and the children and kept an eye on them through the service.

The next morning when Van Der Linden learned of the murders, her gut told her it was the same woman she saw in church the previous night.

After the mass, Plackowska sought counsel from former St. Elizabeth Seton priest, Rev. Patrick Murphy.

Murphy testified that a church staffer directed Plackowska to him after Plackowska told the staffer she needed to talk to someone about the recent death of her father.

Murphy said he listened to Plackowska as she spoke quickly and with a heavy accent.

He said he could understand her say her father beat her and that she cleaned houses, but not much more. After eight to 10 minutes of the one-sided conversation, Murphy said he quickly ended the conversation.

"I gave her a blessing to end the conversation," he said. "It's nice to have (church members) feel like I'm listening to them," he said. "They feel good that they've talked to a priest."

At about 10:30 p.m., Plackowska left a voicemail on Murphy's extension at the church.

Prosecutors played the audio of the brief message in which Plackowska says she "saw the devil," that she "did something wrong" and that she was contemplating taking her own life.

At some point between talking to Murphy at church and the time she left the voicemail, prosecutors allege Plackowska drove the children to the home on the 800 block of Qunin Court, where she was supposed to be baby-sitting 5-year-old Olivia Dworakowski. They allege she repeatedly stabbed Olivia and Justin and also killed her dachshund Tootsie and Olivia's cocker spaniel, named Nicky.

Prosecutors allege Plackowska killed the children, specifically, Justin, to get back at her husband, whom she said did not appreciate her.

Her defense attorneys have lodged an insanity defense, saying Plackowska suffers from a severe form of bipolar disease.