Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 9/14/2017 11:01 AM

New Kane County electricity deal won't save residents quite as much money

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Residents in unincorporated Kane County still use ComEd's infrastructure to receive electricity, but a deal with a new power supplier will keep bills lower than those receiving electricity from ComEd.

    Residents in unincorporated Kane County still use ComEd's infrastructure to receive electricity, but a deal with a new power supplier will keep bills lower than those receiving electricity from ComEd.
    Daily Herald File Photo

 
James Fuller
 
 

Residents in unincorporated Kane County saved an average of $3.37 per month on their electricity bills the past couple years. That savings will shrink starting this month. But county officials said the new deal is still better than what most people pay for power.

Kane County created an electric aggregation program in June 2015. It involved a two-year contract with Dynegy Energy Services and guaranteed a fixed electric rate. County officials said Wednesday that deal saved unincorporated residents and businesses who stayed in the program a total of $301,000. Small businesses saved an average of about $810 over those two years. The deal concluded at the end of August.

The county inked a new deal with Baltimore-based Constellation NewEnergy, Inc., that begins this month. Like ComEd, Constellation is an Exelon company. Despite that relationship, Constellation agreed to a one-year deal with Kane County for a fixed electric rate of 7.08 cents per kilowatt hour. ComEd's rate will climb to 7.151 cents per kilowatt hour in October.

Several other local communities have electric aggregation contracts with Constellation. Those communities include Dundee Township, Hampshire and North Barrington.

Constellation also offers an opt-in program that allows customers to get energy from 100 percent renewable power sources. That program offers a fixed rate of 7.16 cents per kilowatt hour.

County officials said 11,736 residents in the unincorporated areas are enrolled into the Constellation plan. That's in line with what the county saw when introducing the Dynegy deal in 2015. The number of enrollees fell to about 9,850 by the end of the Dynegy deal as residents either moved or opted out of the plan. There are about 15,350 residents and businesses in the unincorporated areas.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account