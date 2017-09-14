Images: Thursday at the BMW Championship

See images from Thursday at the 2017 BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest.
Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot go right on the 4th hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Fans walk across the first fairway during the first round .
Dustin Johnson hits from the long grass on the 4th hole.
Jordan Spieth, left, and Justin Thomas walk off the 5th tee.
Jordan Spieth plays the fifth hole.
Justin Thomas, left, and Jordan Spieth walk off the 8th green.
Jordan Spieth, left, and Justin Thomas walk off the 7th tee.
Fans pack the first hole.
Fans shoot video of players on the putting green.
Justin Thomas tees off on the 4th hole.
Jordan Spieth tries to get his putt to slow down on the 4th hole.
Dustin Johnson watches his approach shot on the 5th hole.
Jordan Spieth birdies the 5th hole.
Jordan Spieth waves to the crowd after a birdie on the 5th hole.
Justin Thomas birdies the 5th hole.
Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the 6th hole.
Dustin Johnson putts on the 6th hole.
Justin Thomas putts on the 6th hole.
Jordan Spieth, right, watches his tee shot on the 7th hole.
Justin Thomas tees off on the 7th hole.
Justin Thomas hits out of the bunker on the 7th hole.
Dustin Johnson hits out of the bunker on the 7th hole.
Justin Thomas watches his putt on the 7th hole.
Jordan Spieth misses a birdie putt on the 7th hole.
Jordan Spieth tees off on the 8th hole.
Fans watch Dustin Johnson's tee shot on the 8th hole.
Jordan Spieth, left, and Justin Thomas walk down 8th fairway.
Justin Thomas acknowledges the crowd after a birdie on the 8th hole.
