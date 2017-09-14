Breaking News Bar
 
Images: Thursday at the BMW Championship

See images from Thursday at the 2017 BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest.

Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot go right on the 4th hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Fans walk across the first fairway during the first round .
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Dustin Johnson hits from the long grass on the 4th hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Jordan Spieth, left, and Justin Thomas walk off the 5th tee.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Jordan Spieth plays the fifth hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Justin Thomas, left, and Jordan Spieth walk off the 8th green.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Jordan Spieth, left, and Justin Thomas walk off the 7th tee.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Fans pack the first hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Fans shoot video of players on the putting green.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Justin Thomas tees off on the 4th hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Jordan Spieth tries to get his putt to slow down on the 4th hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Dustin Johnson watches his approach shot on the 5th hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Jordan Spieth birdies the 5th hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Jordan Spieth waves to the crowd after a birdie on the 5th hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Justin Thomas birdies the 5th hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the 6th hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Dustin Johnson putts on the 6th hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Justin Thomas putts on the 6th hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Jordan Spieth, right, watches his tee shot on the 7th hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Justin Thomas tees off on the 7th hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Justin Thomas hits out of the bunker on the 7th hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Dustin Johnson hits out of the bunker on the 7th hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Justin Thomas watches his putt on the 7th hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Jordan Spieth misses a birdie putt on the 7th hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Jordan Spieth tees off on the 8th hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Fans watch Dustin Johnson's tee shot on the 8th hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Jordan Spieth, left, and Justin Thomas walk down 8th fairway.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Justin Thomas acknowledges the crowd after a birdie on the 8th hole.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
