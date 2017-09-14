Escaped kangaroo captured on Wisconsin highway

A kangaroo escaped a petting zoo just across the border in Wisconsin and got several blocks away before being captured and returned home Thursday morning.

Joey, a five-year-old kangaroo at Jerry Smith's Country Store and Pumpkin Farm, apparently kicked down the gate of his pen and headed west on a highway in Kenosha County, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the 7500 block of 18th Street, also known as Highway L, northwest of Kenosha to reports of the loose animal about 7:15 a.m. today. The farm is located in the 7100 block of 18th Street.

Deputies spotted the kangaroo and called the farm. Joey was safely returned without any reported injuries, authorities said.