Elburn president wants plan commissioner on village board

Elburn President Jeff Walter wants to appoint Susan M. Filek to fill a vacancy on the Elburn village board.

He will do so Monday night, according to a meeting agenda released Thursday afternoon.

Filek has been on the village's Plan Commission for 13 years. She is a hair stylist, and has lived in the village for 38 years.

She was one of 11 people, including a former trustee, that applied.

Their applications were released to the Daily Herald Wednesday, in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

According to the applications, the interested parties included:

• Former village trustee Patricia Romke, a 21-year resident. Romke was on the board from 2007 to 2011, and ran unsuccessfully for president in 2009. She is a real estate broker. Romke has been on the community outreach committee for the Elburn Chamber of Commerce and on the village's Community Emergency Response Team.

• John W. Marshall, a 17-year resident. He works in national account sales for JVC. Marshall has been president of Kaneland Youth Basketball for nine years, and also volunteered with Elburn Baseball and Kaneland Youth Soccer.

• Mary J. Hansen, a 22-year resident. She works for Prudential Advisors, and has been a trustee for the Town and Country Public Library District for 21 years, including 12 as treasurer. She has volunteered with Boy Scout Troop 7.

• Judith "Judy" Miller moved to Elburn in 1992. She left briefly to live in Barrington Hills but returned in 2014. She is an attorney with Administer Justice. Miller formerly worked as a freelance writer, then editor, with the Elburn Herald. She has also volunteered for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kane County and the Kaneland Foundation and a panel that studied the Outer Belt Expressway.

• Benjamin Katzen, a three-year resident. He is a naturalist for the Kane County Forest Preserve District. Katzen volunteers for the Northern Illinois Food Bank, and previously volunteered for Lazarus House shelter and Fox Valley Volunteer Hospice.

• Christopher M. Cano, a 10-year resident. He is an attorney. He is active in St. Gall Catholic Church and Kaneland school district activities.

• Lisa G. Murfree. Her form did not list how long she has lived in Elburn or her employment. She is a certified nursing assistant.

• Robert C. "Skip" Skolley, a five-year resident. He is retired. Skolley created the Chicago Area Track and Field Organizing Committee, which organizes running events and advocates for a cross-country course at the Settlers Hill landfill site in Geneva. He is a freelance writer for the Kane County Chronicle, and volunteers with the Beautiful-U Christian Resale Shop in Elburn.

• Ryan Anderson, a 40-year resident. Anderson is a facilities manager for the Society of Mount Carmel in Darien. He has volunteered with Elburn youth baseball and softball leagues, Kaneland Youth Basketball and the Kaneland school district's facilities planning committee. He is the son of former village President Dave Anderson.

• Sybille Lupee, a pharmacist at Central DuPage Hospital. She has lived in Elburn for 12 years. She volunteers for the Elburn CERT, the American Legion and Field of Dreams Horse Rescue

Trustee John Krukoff resigned in June, because he moved out of the village. The replacement will serve until the end of April 2019.