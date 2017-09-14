District 47 donates books to Round Lake school hit by flooding

Ruel Apostol, sixth-grade science teacher at Bernotas Middle School in Crystal Lake, has started a book drive to help Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake whose library and classroom books were destroyed after heavy rains and flooding in July. Courtesy of Crystal Lake Elementary District 47

Several Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 schools are collecting books to help out a sister school in Round Lake affected by recent flooding.

Ruel Apostol, a sixth-grade science teacher at Bernotas Middle School in Crystal Lake, started the book drive to help Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake, whose library and classroom books were destroyed after heavy rains and flooding in July.

Apostol, who worked as a paraprofessional at Murphy for three years, heard about the school's flood damage and sprung into action after seeing a former colleague's Facebook post asking for help from the community to restore its book collection. Word about the book drive soon spread to other District 47 schools.

"I was only expecting a few books that I could fit in my small car," Apostol said. "I was surprised and overwhelmed with the huge turnout. I am so proud to be part of the Crystal Lake School District community that is always ready to offer generous help to those in need."

Roughly 25 boxes of books were collected from Bernotas and Indian Prairie elementary schools. On Thursday, an additional 20 boxes of books were picked up from Coventry, West, and South elementary schools, and Hannah Beardsley Middle School, officials said.

"Our students, staff, and community have been humbled by the outpouring of support we've received from neighbors … near and far," said Philip Georgia, Murphy Elementary School principal. "Mr. Apostol's kind gesture is truly appreciated. While insurance will get us back to the number of books we had before the flood, the donations will give students greater exposure and opportunities."