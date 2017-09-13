Veteran North Chicago cop accused of soliciting prostitute while on duty

hello

An arrest warrant has been issued for a veteran North Chicago police officer accused of patronizing prostitutes while on duty, authorities said.

Ludwin W. Barreno, an 8-year veteran of the North Chicago Police Department, was indicted Wednesday by a Lake County grand jury on four felony counts of official misconduct, three felony counts of patronizing a prostitute and two misdemeanor charges of solicitation of a sexual act, officials said.

If found guilty of official misconduct, the 38-year-old Waukegan resident faces up to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Probation also is possible on all the charges.

Barreno is expected to turn himself in to authorities with his attorney, Lake County State's Attorney Mike Nerheim said Wednesday.

Authorities said Barreno is accused of soliciting and engaging in sexual acts for money while on duty in April and June with two different individuals in or around the areas of 14th and Dugdale streets in North Chicago.

The accusations surfaced through a joint investigation by the North Chicago Police Department and Lake County State's Attorney's Office investigators, according to a statement from Nerheim. A no bond warrant has been issued, Nerheim added.

Barreno resigned from the North Chicago Police Department on June 28, authorities said.