Rosemont collects donations for hurricane relief

hello

Gene & Georgetti in Rosemont, in cooperation with the village's public safety department, is collecting donations for Hurricane Irma relief through Sept. 16.

Donations can include canned goods, bottled water, towels, blankets, dog and cat food, as well as monetary contributions. Items can be dropped off in the restaurant's parking lot at 9421 W. Higgins Road.

For information, go to https://www.facebook.com/GeneAndGeorgettiRosemont