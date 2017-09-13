Breaking News Bar
 
Police: Pregnant woman reports wedding ring, wallet stolen in Naperville

A pregnant woman told police she was robbed of her wallet and wedding ring, possibly at gunpoint, Naperville police said Wednesday.

The woman reported the robbery about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday after someone confronted her in a strip mall parking lot near Route 59 and 95th Street.

Naperville police Cmdr. Lou Cammiso said the woman, a 33-year-old from Plainfield, told officers she believes a gun was pressed into her back during the robbery, but she did not see a weapon. He said the woman was unable to provide a description of the suspect or suspects who took her wallet and ring.

Cammimso said officers who responded to the area Tuesday afternoon searched for witnesses but didn't find any. He said investigators now are seeking surveillance video from businesses in the large parking lot at the intersection's northeast corner, which include a grocery store, a jewelry store, a walk-in medical clinic, a shoe store, a shipping store and a bookstore, among others.

