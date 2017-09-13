Oak Brook's biggest park to expand; some residents unhappy

Despite concerns from neighbors about the glare of lights from new ballfields, Oak Brook Park District is moving ahead with first phase of an at least $7 million plan to expand its largest park.

Village board members voted 4-2 Tuesday night to give the park district permission to pursue the Central Park project. The decision was made after roughly two hours of discussion at a meeting attended by more than 130 people.

"This was a difficult decision by the village board," park board Commissioner Kevin Tan said after the vote. "But I believe it was the right decision. It will be for the benefit of all of Oak Brook."

Changes to the 71-acre park near Jorie Boulevard and Forest Gate Road include new walking paths, a playground and a clubhouse, as well as improving the accessibility and safety of existing ballfields.

In the initial phase, a larger ballfield will be moved south and west to increase the distance between home plate and the backstop. The field also will get new LED lights. In addition, existing light standards that are in the field of play will be moved.

Park district officials say the changes to the field are intended to increase player safety.

But neighbors in the nearby Forest Gate subdivision are opposed to shifting the larger ballfield -- called Field 1 -- because lights will be moved closer to their homes.

"Forest Gate is not opposing any other aspects of this plan," said Tom Cygan, a Forest Gate resident. "We're not opposing improved dugouts, spectator areas, ADA-accessible playgrounds, fitness areas, trails, clubhouse, LED lighting on Fields 2, 3 and 4 or synthetic turf. We are not protesting any of that. Our opposition is about Field 1."

Neighbor Bob Aprati said the larger field does not need to be expanded.

"You can approve everything else," Aprati told village trustees. "Just don't allow for the enlargement of the field and the movement of lights."

But park district officials say the new LED lights are designed to reduce glare. As a result, they will be less disruptive for the neighbors.

"I firmly believe these lights are going to be so much better than the lights we have now," park board President Sharon Knitter said after the vote. "This is a win-win for everybody."

Still, two village trustees -- Michael Manzo and Edward Tiesenga -- voted against the request for a special-use permit. Manzo said he wanted the park district to negotiate with Forest Gate residents to find a solution.

However, trustees who supported the plan say the village already has a local law regulating the usage of the lights.

"They have to comply with the ordinance," Trustee Phillip Cuevas said. "It's got to be complied with. If it's not, they come back before us."

Meanwhile, a number of people, including parents and children, voiced support for the Central Park project.

Resident Tom Mullins told trustees that the ballfields are in desperate need of repair.

"We have a tremendous opportunity here to fix the infrastructure that's underneath these fields and really make them playable for our kids," Mullins said.

The park district has an August 2018 deadline to complete the first phase of the project because it received a $400,000 grant from the state to help pay for the ballfield upgrades. Another $800,000 for the first phase is being paid by the district.

It would include walking paths will be added and a parking lot will be expanded. Two existing playgrounds also will be replaced with one large playground.

A second phase would be at least $5.8 million and include the clubhouse. Officials have not determined where the money might be found.