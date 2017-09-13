Mundelein High School coach fired following sex assault charges

A Mundelein High School employee accused of having a sexual relationship with a student has been fired.

The Mundelein High School District 120 board on Tuesday unanimously agreed to dismiss Patrick K. Alexander, who had been an instructional aide and a football and basketball coach. He worked at the school for two years.

The vote followed a closed-door discussion during Tuesday's school board meeting. Neither the Mundelein High School board nor the administration released a statement regarding Alexander's firing.

Alexander, 25, of the 900 block of Westmoreland Drive in Vernon Hills, was arrested in August. He is charged with three felony counts of criminal sexual assault of a victim between the ages of 13 and 17 and four felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Police began investigating Alexander on July 31 after receiving a tip from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services that he may have had sex with a student.

Details of the relationship between Alexander and the student were discovered through interviews and a review of phone records, police said. Their encounters occurred on campus over several months this year, according to police.

Alexander was arrested Aug. 9. He was released from Lake County jail the next day after posting 10 percent of a $750,000 bail.

Mundelein High School placed him on administrative leave without pay after his arrest.

Alexander is next scheduled to appear in court Sept. 21 for a preliminary hearing.