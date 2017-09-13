Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/13/2017 3:52 PM

Man dies after collapsing at Great America

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A 50-year-old Chicago man collapsed and later died after riding the Superman: Ultimate Flight roller coaster at Six Flags Great America over the weekend.

Scott D. Barnes was pronounced dead Saturday night at Advocate-Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, authorities said. He died as a result of natural causes, Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said.

Cooper said Barnes was walking away from the ride when he told friends he did not feel well and collapsed.

According to Great America spokeswoman Tess Claussen, the ride was closed for a full inspection and cleared by the state to reopen.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our guest during this difficult time," Claussen said Wednesday.

According to his obituary, Barnes was SEO editor and content specialist for the American Medical Association and an accomplished photographer.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account