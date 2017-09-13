Man dies after collapsing at Great America

A 50-year-old Chicago man collapsed and later died after riding the Superman: Ultimate Flight roller coaster at Six Flags Great America over the weekend.

Scott D. Barnes was pronounced dead Saturday night at Advocate-Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, authorities said. He died as a result of natural causes, Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said.

Cooper said Barnes was walking away from the ride when he told friends he did not feel well and collapsed.

According to Great America spokeswoman Tess Claussen, the ride was closed for a full inspection and cleared by the state to reopen.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our guest during this difficult time," Claussen said Wednesday.

According to his obituary, Barnes was SEO editor and content specialist for the American Medical Association and an accomplished photographer.