Glen Ellyn man charged in 2011 slaying of ex-wife in custody

Juan Granados, 39, appeared in DuPage County court Wednesday to face charges of murdering his ex-wife in Glen Ellyn.

A Glen Ellyn man charged with the October 2011 strangulation murder of his ex-wife lost his extradition appeal and was returned to DuPage County.

Juan Granados, 39, appeared in court Wednesday and was denied bail by Judge Bryan Telander. Prosecutors said Granados had been in custody in Mexico for at least a year.

Granados was charged in June 2012 with seven counts of first-degree murder and one count each of aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual assault. Glen Ellyn police officers conducted a well-being check on Nancy Bustos at 1:34 p.m. Oct. 16, 2011, at her Briar Street apartment. Once inside, officers found the 36-year-old's body in a bathtub. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

Initially, Glen Ellyn police said Granados was a "person of interest," and they wanted to talk to him. At the time, authorities indicated that Granados might have fled to Mexico, where he had another home.

Bustos divorced Granados in 2010, according to court records. However, Bustos' family said she had been living with Granados and their two children until he moved out about a month before her death.