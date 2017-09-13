Fox Valley police reports

hello

Carpentersville

• Ashlee N. Kalvelage, 30, of Des Plaines, was charged Monday with retail theft, Carpentersville police said. She is accused of stealing about $20 worth of meat from Woodman's on Randall Road.

• Oscar Mendoza Vazquez, 34, of Carpentersville, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance, police said. He was taken into custody about 12:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Berkshire Circle after an officer found him in possession of a substance containing cocaine.

• Dominique S. Crumbley, 25, of Carpentersville, was charged Sunday with retail theft, police said. She is accused of stealing $73 worth of merchandise from Walmart on Lake Marian Road.

• Marisela G. Dorado, 57, of Carpentersville, was charged Sunday with retail theft, authorities said. She is accused of concealing an item and switching price tags on merchandise at Goodwill on Miller Road.

• A Carpentersville woman reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday that someone stole a backpack, a vape pen, lighters, iPhone sync cables, iPhone wall chargers, iPhone car chargers and $20 in coins from her vehicle, police said. Her car was parked in a parking lot at 115 Besinger Drive since 9 p.m. Saturday.

• Graffiti was spray-painted on a building in the 0-100 block of Besinger Drive, according to a police report filed Saturday.

• A 17-year-old boy was charged Friday with retail theft and criminal trespassing, Carpentersville police said. He is accused of stealing a $59 prepaid phone from Walmart on Lake Marian Road, where he was banned because of previous thefts.

• A Carpentersville resident reported Sept. 7 that someone stole a $280 grease gun and keys to a house, a truck and a semitrailer from a vehicle that was parked overnight in the 100 block of Bolz Road, records show.

• Jacqueline K. Clarke, 20, of Lake Barrington, was charged Sept. 7 with retail theft, Carpentersville police said. She is accused of stealing a $35 bottle of alcohol from Walmart on Lake Marian Road. She is due in court Oct. 12.

• A 17-year-old girl was charged Sept. 7 with retail theft, Carpentersville police said. She is accused of stealing three necklaces, valued at $43 total, from Kohl's in Spring Hill Mall.

• Nancy Orozco, 23, of Elgin, was charged Sept. 7 with retail theft, Carpentersville records show. She is accused of stealing about $30 worth of makeup merchandise from Kohl's in Spring Hill Mall.

Kane County

• Two BMX bikes, worth a combined $300, were stolen between 8 and 9:05 p.m. Monday from the front yard of a home on the 5N800 block of Harvest Court near St. Charles.