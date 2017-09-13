Former trustee hired as Lake Barrington administrator

Former Lake Barrington Trustee Karen Daulton Lange has been hired as village administrator. She is scheduled to begin her new job Oct. 10. Her professional background includes extensive experience in civil engineering and public works. Daulton Lange's governmental resume includes engineering leadership roles in the villages of Arlington Heights, Downers Grove and, most recently, Hanover Park. She has been Hanover Park's village engineer and assistant director of public works. "I am honored to have been selected to serve the people of Lake Barrington as the village's new administrator," Daulton Lange said. "As a longtime resident of the community, I am proud to call Lake Barrington home." She recused herself from and never was present for any village board discussions related to the search, the candidates or related issues, officials said.
