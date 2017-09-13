Farm Stroll in Lake County

The College of Lake County's campus farm on the east side of the Grayslake campus at 19351 W. Washington St., will be among 11 local family farms featured on the first Farm Stroll. Self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. The event will take place rain or shine. Participants are asked to dress appropriately and leave pets at home. At CLC's 34,000-square-foot farm, representatives will be available to answer questions. There will be tours of the college's apiary (bee colony) from noon to 1 p.m. and the greenhouse from 1 to 2 p.m. The college's Farm Market will sell campus-grown vegetables and flowers. The Farm Stroll is a joint effort of CLC, the Lake County Farm Bureau and the University of Illinois Extension office in Grayslake. For a list of participating farms, visit http://web.extension.illinois.edu/lm/.