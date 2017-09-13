Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/13/2017 4:34 PM

Elgin man charged after camera found in women's bathroom

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Jose Garcia

    Jose Garcia

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 

An Elgin man was arrested after police said he placed a hidden camera in a women's washroom.

Jose Garcia, 33, of the 100 block of South Chapel Street, was charged Tuesday with one count of unauthorized video recording/transmission, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a call about 8 p.m. Monday about a hidden camera found in the washroom of a business in the 2000 block of Galvin Drive in Elgin. Garcia was identified as a suspect during the investigation.

Garcia appeared in Kane County bond court Wednesday and was released on recognizance. He is next due in court Sept. 28.

He faces a prison sentence of up to three years in prison if convicted.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about the case to contact them at (847) 289-2600. Individuals can provide anonymous tips or information via the crime line at (847) 695-4195, or by texting 847-411 and including ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, along with the tip information.

• Daily Herald staff writer Harry Hitzeman contributed to this report.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account