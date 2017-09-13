Elgin man charged after camera found in women's bathroom

An Elgin man was arrested after police said he placed a hidden camera in a women's washroom.

Jose Garcia, 33, of the 100 block of South Chapel Street, was charged Tuesday with one count of unauthorized video recording/transmission, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a call about 8 p.m. Monday about a hidden camera found in the washroom of a business in the 2000 block of Galvin Drive in Elgin. Garcia was identified as a suspect during the investigation.

Garcia appeared in Kane County bond court Wednesday and was released on recognizance. He is next due in court Sept. 28.

He faces a prison sentence of up to three years in prison if convicted.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about the case to contact them at (847) 289-2600. Individuals can provide anonymous tips or information via the crime line at (847) 695-4195, or by texting 847-411 and including ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, along with the tip information.

• Daily Herald staff writer Harry Hitzeman contributed to this report.