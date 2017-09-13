Driver escapes capture after crashing stolen car in Volo

Lake County authorities are searching for a man who crashed a stolen car in Volo while fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday night, then eluded capture by running into a wooded area.

The pursuit began about 10 p.m. Tuesday when a Lake County Sheriff's deputy on patrol near West Sullivan Lake Road and Four Season Boulevard in Lakemoor spotted a 2013 Nissan Altima that was reported stolen Sept. 5.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over, sheriff's police said. To reduce risk of harm to other drivers, the deputy ended his attempt to stop the stolen vehicle, authorities said.

A short time later, the deputy came upon a crash in the intersection of Route 12 and Molidor Road in Volo. Preliminary investigation shows a 2014 Kenworth semitrailer tractor traveling northbound on Route 12 collided with the Nissan after the stolen car ran a red light at the intersection, according to the sheriff's office.

The truck's driver, a 50-year-old Troy, Missouri man, was not injured.

The driver of the stolen Nissan ran from the scene into a wooded area. Two police dog teams from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, along with police dogs from the McHenry County Sheriff's Office and Palatine Police Department, searched but lost the man's scent about a half mile from the crash scene.

The man remains at large and no further description of him is available, police said. The stolen vehicle is being processed for evidence that could help identify him.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the sheriff's office at (847) 549-5200 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.