Dawn Patrol: Trial starts for woman accused of murdering 2 Naperville children

Trial begins for woman charged with murdering 2 Naperville children

It's not in dispute that Elzbieta Plackowska killed her 7-year-old son and a 5-year-old girl she was baby-sitting in 2012. But her attorneys say she was insane at the time of the stabbings. Full story

Rosemont police tracking down witnesses in freezer death case

Rosemont police are still interviewing witnesses and trying to track down others who may have been at a hotel party the day before 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins of Chicago was found dead in a walk-in freezer, officials said Tuesday. Full story

Glendale Heights police warn of scam targeting Hispanics

Glendale Heights police are looking for a group of people responsible for a lottery scam targeting elderly Hispanic people, officials said Tuesday. Full story

Elgin great-grandfather struck by fencing dies

An Elgin man who was struck last week by a piece of vinyl fencing that fell off a truck in Ohio. Full story

- Daniel White | Staff Photographer Drake Price, an 11-year-old who is receiving treatment for a brain tumor at the Northwestern Medicine Chicago Proton Center in Warrenville, is sworn in by DuPage County Undersheriff Frank Bibbiano, who made him a junior deputy for the day Tuesday.

An 11-year-old with a brain tumor became a junior deputy for the day thanks to the DuPage County sheriff's office and the Northwestern Medicine Chicago Proton Center in Warrenville. Full story

House fire causes extensive smoke damage in Elgin

An Elgin home was left uninhabitable Tuesday after a fire in the basement caused extensive smoke damage, officials said. Full story

Weather

Cloudy and 64 degrees this morning. Highs today around 70, with lows tonight near 60. Full story.

Traffic

Few delays early Wednesday. Resurfacing work is scheduled to cause restrictions on Route 59 between I-90 and North Avenue through Hoffman Estates, Streamwood and Bartlett. Full traffic.

The Cubs' Kris Bryant watches his three-run home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of Tuesday's 8-3 win at Wrigley Field. - Associated Pres

For all their ups and downs this season, the Chicago Cubs want to remind people they are still in first place. Read Bruce Miles' take here.