Cook County soda tax repeal vote coming next month

A vote to repeal Cook County's controversial sweetened beverage tax won't happen until next month.

A formal effort to repeal the tax began on Wednesday. Even in its early moments, the effort was revealed to be a difficult one, despite a strong showing of public support.

"I recognize that there is no political will today to take up a repeal vote," Commissioner Sean Morrison of Palos Park, the lead sponsor of the repeal ordinance said. "Out of respect for the process, I'm going to refer to this to the finance committee for further consideration."

The repeal ordinance, sponsored by Morrison, and commissioners Tim Schneider of Bartlett, Richard Boykin of Chicago, Jeffrey Tobolski of McCook and John Fritchey of Chicago will be heard at the committee scheduled for Oct. 10.

The delay was an indication that enough support wasn't yet present for tax opponents to override the county board's normal rules and vote it down outright.

"If anything, I think the additional month will allow residents and business owners more time to appeal to their respective commissioners," Fritchey said.

"Although this regressive tax has only been in effect a short time, it appears that many consumers are crossing county borders to purchase items being taxed and are also buying others items leading to an ultimate loss of tax dollars to our neighboring counties and states," reads the repeal ordinance.

If the measure receives the necessary nine of 17 board members' votes, repeal of the tax would go into effect immediately, but could be vetoed first by County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

A total of 97 members of the public supporting and opposing the tax that went into effect last month packed the board room and spilled into its hallways as they waited their turn, reflective of the national spotlight the penny-per-ounce tax has placed on the county.

Cook County became the largest jurisdiction in the country to tax sweetened beverages late last year. The tax applies to regular and diet soda as well as a number of other sweetened drinks.

Originally scheduled to go into effect in July, implementation of the tax was put on hold for a month due to a suit by the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, which said the tax was unconstitutional.

The suit was dismissed and the tax was put into effect after a month, but an appeal is pending.

Preckwinkle, a Chicago Democrat who supports the tax, said the $225 million it's expected to bring in will prevent countywide cuts to hospitals, the state's attorney's office and the county jail.

Blowback over the tax has turned into a nationally watched battle. Initially, several stores and restaurants throughout the county imposed the tax incorrectly or failed to do so at all.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire businessman, has announced he's spending $5 million on television and radio ads defending the tax as a key ally in the fight against childhood obesity. And Preckwinkle has enlisted the local support of African American pastors at churches throughout the county, who say the tax will have a positive effect on the health of their parishioners.

Members of the beverage and retail industries and local business owners have launched their own campaign to repeal the tax, with radio and television commercials, as well as polls that suggest commissioners who voted for the tax could lose their seats over the issue in next year's election.

At the meeting on Wednesday, Worth Mayor Mary Werner said her residents were being "hurt by this tax every day" -- bringing with her 23 pages of angry comments from constituents who were shopping outside of the county, both in neighboring Will County and Indiana.

Meanwhile, Pastor Reshorna Fitzpatrick of Stone Temple Church in Chicago said "sugary sodas are causing health issues that we can prevent if we do our part."

In addition to presiding over Wednesday's board meeting, Preckwinkle also delivered remarks to the City Club of Chicago.

In that speech, Preckwinkle described a repeal as the county "willing to go backward and let Cook County become sicker, less safe and less efficient."

To commissioners considering this action, she warned, "a vote to repeal is a vote to fire front line health care providers: doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who help serve our most vulnerable patients."

Preckwinkle has announced her intentions to run for a third term. The immense unpopularity of the tax could affect her bid for another term, some warned Wednesday.

"Don't make this your Michael Bilandic moment," Carol Bollaker of Boz Hot Dogs in Thornton told Preckwinkle, a reference to the former Chicago mayor's mishandling of the 1979 blizzard, the worst in the city's history, which ultimately hindered his re-election campaign.