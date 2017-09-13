Breaking News Bar
 
Cook County holding hearing Thursday on Busse Road improvements

Daily Herald report

The Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways is holding an open house public meeting for the Busse Road Phase I Study from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Mount Prospect Public Works Department, 1700 W. Central Road. This study is evaluating improvements along Busse Road from Golf Road to Central Road in Mount Prospect. Those attending will receive an introduction to the study and be able to provide input.

