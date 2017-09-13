Bartlett issuing 'No Solicitors' stickers

The Bartlett Police Department has noticed a trend of increased solicitor complaints in recent weeks, and the village is making "No Solicitors Invited" stickers available for free at village hall.

These stickers constitute sufficient notice to prohibit door-to-door solicitation activities, police said.

Solicitor laws have changed in recent years, allowing solicitors to go door-to-door unless they approach a residence with a "No Solicitors Invited" sticker.

Individuals associated with religious or political activities are not considered solicitors, according to Bartlett's solicitor ordinance and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Residents may ask such individuals to leave their property and possibly have them charged with criminal trespass if they refuse.