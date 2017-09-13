Aurora man convicted of April stabbing

A Kane County jury on Wednesday convicted an Aurora man of stabbing another man in the neck and causing permanent injuries, prosecutors said.

Michael Moser-Booth, 36, of the 2300 block of Goldenrod Court, was found guilty of armed violence and faces 10 to 30 years in prison, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

According to prosecutors, Moser-Booth entered a tavern on the 700 block of Hill Avenue, Aurora, around 11 p.m. April 12, 2016; he then stabbed the victim in the left side of the neck and fled.

Moser-Booth knew the victim, who continues to suffer from what doctors say are permanent injuries, according to the release.

Moser-Booth is due back in court Oct. 27 for sentencing.

