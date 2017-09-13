Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/13/2017 6:13 PM

Aurora man convicted of April stabbing

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Michael Moser-Booth

    Michael Moser-Booth

 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

A Kane County jury on Wednesday convicted an Aurora man of stabbing another man in the neck and causing permanent injuries, prosecutors said.

Michael Moser-Booth, 36, of the 2300 block of Goldenrod Court, was found guilty of armed violence and faces 10 to 30 years in prison, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

According to prosecutors, Moser-Booth entered a tavern on the 700 block of Hill Avenue, Aurora, around 11 p.m. April 12, 2016; he then stabbed the victim in the left side of the neck and fled.

Moser-Booth knew the victim, who continues to suffer from what doctors say are permanent injuries, according to the release.

Moser-Booth is due back in court Oct. 27 for sentencing.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account