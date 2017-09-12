Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/12/2017 4:21 PM

Events set for Vietnam War memorial replica in Des Plaines

Daily Herald report

The Wall that Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., will be in Des Plaines Sept. 28 through Oct. 1.

The display will be accessible throughout the day at Lake Park Pavilion, 2200 S. Lee St. It lists the names of 58,479 U.S. military personnel killed in the Vietnam War.

The opening ceremony is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28. A candlelight vigil with a flyover will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. The closing ceremony will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.

The wall is hosted by Des Plaines Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2992, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 311, Des Plaines American Legion Post 36 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 36.

